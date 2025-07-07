Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a June 29 press conference that Sorber won't play in the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues while the rookie center recovers from Feb. 26 surgery on his left foot. "He is still in the return-to-performance phase, and the draft process doesn't really allow for great progress in that because he is traveling all over the place," Presti said of Sorber.

Sorber, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, had his freshman season at Georgetown come to an end in mid-February, when he developed a case of turf toe and required a procedure. Though foot injuries for big men like the 6-foot-9, 270-pound Sorber can often present long-term concerns, the fact that his surgery addressed turf toe rather than repairing a fracture offers hope that the 19-year-old might be ready to go for the start of training camp. For what it's worth, the Thunder are listing Sorber on their summer roster, which could signal that he'll be able to practice with the team in some capacity.