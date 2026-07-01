Thunder's Thomas Sorber: Undergoes minor knee procedure

Sorber underwent a successful minor arthroscopic procedure on his right knee Wednesday and will return to full basketball activities in approximately four weeks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Sorber can now officially be ruled out for Summer League but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. The 20-year-old center missed the 2025-26 campaign with a torn ACL in his right knee, and he isn't guaranteed a consistent role this season while competing for minutes with Aday Mara and Jaylin Williams behind expected starter Isaiah Hartenstein.