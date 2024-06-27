Salaun has been selected with the No. 6 pick by the Hornets in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Salaun is an athletic power forward with a clean shooting stroke, and he's gifted at creating offense off the ball. He's also a gritty defender, but the 18-year-old does have room to grow as a ball-handler. Unfortunately, he'll find himself in a crowded forward rotation, competing for minutes with the likes of Brandon Miller, Grant Williams and potentially Miles Bridges, if Bridges comes back as a free agent. It's not an ideal situation for the rookie in terms of fantasy hoops.