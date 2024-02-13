Edwards had 23 points (8-18 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 121-100 win over the Clippers.

Edwards delivered in all major categories in the decisive win despite a poor night beyond the arc. He converted only on three-pointer in 11 attempts, but excellent secondary totals and a few successful appearances at the foul line bolstered his fantasy result. the scoring dynamo is averaging 19.1 shots per game this season and converting at a 46.5-percent clip.