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Edwards (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Edwards was a late addition to the injury report, but this is something that's happened many times with the guard this season. Presumably, the Timberwolves are contemplating a maintenance day. Bones Hyland could see an increased role for Minnesota if Edwards is held out, but Julius Randle would be Minnesota's go-to offensive option.

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