Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Drains 33 points vs. Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards posted 33 points (10-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-14 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal over 38 minutes during the Timberwolves' 125-115 win over the Heat on Saturday.
Edwards made his presence felt early with 14 points in the first quarter. He wasn't the most efficient from beyond the arc but got to the charity stripe with a season-high 14 free-throw attempts. Edwards has scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games, and over his last eight outings he has averaged 30.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.9 threes, 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks over 36.9 minutes per game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Efficient in win over Bulls•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Stays hot with 28 points•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Questionable to face Brooklyn•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Ejected in final seconds•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Drops 38 in win•