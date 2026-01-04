Edwards posted 33 points (10-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-14 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal over 38 minutes during the Timberwolves' 125-115 win over the Heat on Saturday.

Edwards made his presence felt early with 14 points in the first quarter. He wasn't the most efficient from beyond the arc but got to the charity stripe with a season-high 14 free-throw attempts. Edwards has scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games, and over his last eight outings he has averaged 30.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.9 threes, 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks over 36.9 minutes per game.