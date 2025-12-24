Edwards totaled 38 points (15-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four steals, two assists, one rebound and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 victory over the Knicks.

Edwards delivered another dominant scoring effort, leading the Timberwolves offensively in a win. The outing marked the superstar's 13th 30-plus point performance of the season, as he's averaging 28.7 points through 23 games, a pace that would represent a career high over a full campaign. He'll look to keep rolling in a Christmas showdown against the Nuggets on Thursday.