Edwards piled up 41 points (14-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 8-12 FT), five rebounds, four assists, four steals, one block and five turnovers across 40 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to Phoenix.

Edwards had been struggling mightily in his previous three outings, converting just 33.3 percent of his shot attempts while going 2-for-23 from three-point range, but he got things back on track in a big way Friday night as he tied his season-high in points. Despite a herculean effort from Edwards, the Wolves weren't able to take home the win, and they're now 0-6 this season against over .500 teams.