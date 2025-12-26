Edwards posted 44 points (14-25 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 11-13 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 42 minutes during Thursday's game against the Nuggets before getting ejected in overtime.

Edwards' offensive flurry brought Minnesota back from the brink of a loss to force overtime, and he kept his foot on the gas in the extra stanza. However, the young superstar received two technicals within five seconds of each other and was unable to finish the game after Denver made a roaring comeback. After two relatively quiet outings following a three-game absence due to injury, Edwards has been on a scoring tear, totaling 82 points over his past two games.