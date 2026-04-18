Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Nets 22 points with full line
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards logged 22 points (7-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and three blocks over 38 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Edwards was everywhere on defense, matching his postseason career-high in swats by halftime, and he did a good job of making things difficult for Jamal Murray. Edwards showed nice explosion off the dribble, and logged a team-high 38 minutes in the defeat, so his knee didn't seem to give him too much trouble.
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