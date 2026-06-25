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Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: New backcourt partner coming

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Timberwolves' acquisition of LaMelo Ball gives Edwards the star playmaker Minnesota has long sought alongside him, according to Cholo Magsino of Yahoo Sports.

Edwards should benefit from reduced creation responsibilities after frequently serving as the team's primary offensive initiator in recent seasons. The addition of Ball could improve Edwards' efficiency while allowing him to focus more heavily on scoring and defense. Edwards still projects as Minnesota's franchise centerpiece entering 2026-27.

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