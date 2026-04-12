Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Sitting out Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards won't play Sunday against the Pelicans due to right knee injury maintenance.
As expected, Edwards will be sidelined for the final game of the regular season while he has a maintenance day to recover from a knee injury that has been bothering him for the last few weeks. Edwards had a career-best season in 2025-26, averaging 28.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 61 regular-season contests. He should be ready to roll for the playoffs starting April 18.
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