Edwards won't play Sunday against the Pelicans due to right knee injury maintenance.

As expected, Edwards will be sidelined for the final game of the regular season while he has a maintenance day to recover from a knee injury that has been bothering him for the last few weeks. Edwards had a career-best season in 2025-26, averaging 28.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 61 regular-season contests. He should be ready to roll for the playoffs starting April 18.