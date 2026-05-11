Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Exits game, available to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs but is available to return, per the broadcast.
Edwards limped to the locker room with 2:41 remaining in the opening quarter. However, the superstar guard returned to the bench shortly thereafter and has been cleared to return.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Double-double in Game 3 loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Starting in Game 3•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Available for Game 3•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Tagged questionable for Game 3•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Ineffective in Game 2 loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Will play in Game 2•