Edwards supplied 39 points (12-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one block across 37 minutes in Saturday's 119-115 win over the Celtics.

While Jaylen Brown (41 points) led all players in scoring, Edwards led the charge for Minnesota and got the victory. The superstar has scored at least 31 points in four straight games, shooting 46.5 percent from beyond the arc on 5.0 attempts per contest during that span. He also chipped in five assists and has dished out at least four in each of his last four outings.