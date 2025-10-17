Edwards ended with 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's preseason loss to the Bulls.

Edwards led from the front, returning after missing the previous preseason contest due to rest purposes. Coming off another stellar season, Edwards is poised to take his game to yet another level this season. Minnesota has welcomed success in recent times, largely due to the play of Edwards. Look for him to shoulder even more responsibility in the hopes of leading the Timberwolves to an NBA title.