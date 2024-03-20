Edwards notched 30 points (13-26 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 115-112 loss to the Nuggets.
Although Edwards carried a questionable tag earlier in the day, Edwards ended up with 38 minutes of court time. The dynamic playmaker registered his fourth consecutive 30-point game and came very close to a triple-double. The Timberwolves will lean on Edwards down the stretch as they continue to deal with Karl-Anthony Towns' (knee) missing output.
