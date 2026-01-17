Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Set to return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (foot) will play Saturday against the Spurs.
Edwards will return to the court Saturday after missing a pair of games due to right foot injury maintenance. He was playing at a high level before getting a few days off, averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in his last five appearances.
