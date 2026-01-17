default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Edwards (foot) will play Saturday against the Spurs.

Edwards will return to the court Saturday after missing a pair of games due to right foot injury maintenance. He was playing at a high level before getting a few days off, averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in his last five appearances.

More News