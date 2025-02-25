Edwards recorded 17 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists and one block over 36 minutes during Monday's 131-128 overtime victory over the Thunder.

While he racked up big numbers in other categories, it was his one block that was the biggest play of the night -- Edwards rejected a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander three-point attempt with 2.2 seconds left in OT that could have tied the game. While the double-double was Edwards' second straight and fifth of the season, the 17 points represented his first time falling short of 20 since Jan. 11, snapping a stretch of 18 straight appearances. In six contests since sitting out due to hip soreness, Edwards has averaged 29.7 points, 7.8 boards, 5.0 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.3 steals.