Edwards chipped in 36 points (11-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 153-128 loss to the Clippers.

Edwards carried the Timberwolves offensively and delivered his 18th game with at least 35 points this season. Perhaps more importantly, Edwards managed to bounce back quickly after being limited to 14 points on 2-for-15 shooting in the loss to the Lakers on Tuesday. Edwards has scored at least 30 points in five of his last eight outings, averaging 29.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game over that stretch. He might have some down games like Tuesday, but those should be nothing more than small bumps on the road for the All-Star guard.