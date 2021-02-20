Edwards collected seven points (3-14 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot in Friday's loss to Toronto.

Since scoring a career-high 28 points against the Lakers on Tuesday, Edwards has combined to scored only 15 points on 6-of-29 shooting over his subsequent two contests. Such are the ups and downs of a rookie wingman, even one who was nabbed with the first overall pick in the draft. Edwards is averaging 14.6 points per game in his debut campaign, though his 38.4 field-goal conversion rate leaves plenty of room for improvement.