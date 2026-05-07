Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Tagged questionable for Game 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards is questionable for Friday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs due to a left knee bone bruise.
Edwards has come off the bench in each of the first two games of this series, and while he impressed in Game 1, he wasn't nearly as impactful in Wednesday's Game 2, as he was held to 12 points and three rebounds in 24 minutes. If Edwards is cleared to suit up for Game 3, it would be reasonable to expect that he'll remain on a minutes restriction.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Ineffective in Game 2 loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Will play in Game 2•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Warming up ahead of Game 2•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Questionable for Game 2•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Seals Game 1 with clutch quarter•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Coming off bench in Game 1•