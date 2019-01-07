Rose (ankle) will be inactive Tuesday against the Thunder but will return to action Friday versus Dallas, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Rose, who has missed the last five contests due to nursing a right ankle sprain, will miss his sixth straight, but final, game because of his injury. Bearing any major setbacks, Rose is lined up to return against the Mavericks on Friday and his return will presumably decrease guard Tyus Jones' minutes.