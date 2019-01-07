Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will return Friday
Rose (ankle) will be inactive Tuesday against the Thunder but will return to action Friday versus Dallas, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Rose, who has missed the last five contests due to nursing a right ankle sprain, will miss his sixth straight, but final, game because of his injury. Bearing any major setbacks, Rose is lined up to return against the Mavericks on Friday and his return will presumably decrease guard Tyus Jones' minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.