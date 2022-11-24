McDaniels ended with 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and four blocks across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 win over the Pacers.

Minnesota made a remarkable 61.0 percent of its shots Wednesday and McDaniels played a key role by going 8-for-11 from the field. After only scoring in double-digits four times in the season's first nine games, the 22-year-old has reached that mark in four straight contests and seven of his last nine appearances. He's made 57.4 percent of his shots and 43.8 percent of his three-point tries over the last 10 games.