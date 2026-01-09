McDaniels finished Thursday's 131-122 win over the Cavaliers with 26 points (11-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 38 minutes.

Four of the Timberwolves' five starters scored at least 20 points during Thursday's win, with McDaniels finishing as the team's second-leading scorer behind Julius Randle (28 points). It was the ninth time this season that McDaniels scored 20 or more points, and he tied a season high with three triples. He has averaged 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 threes and 2.3 steals over 31.9 minutes per game over four outings in January.