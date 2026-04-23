Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Iffy for Game 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark (illness) is questionable for Game 3 against Denver.
Terrence Shannon was also a late addition to the injury report with an illness. However, neither player saw any action in the first two postseason games, and their potential absences shouldn't impact Minnesota's rotation.
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