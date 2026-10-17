Clark finished with 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and one block over 29 minutes in Friday's 133-116 preseason loss to Chicago.

Clark tied Drew Timme to finish second on the team in points behind Isaiah Evans, who ended the night with a game-high 21 points. Outside of the 25-year-old's contributions on the scoring end, he also shined defensively. Clark has appeared in 108 regular-season games for Minnesota since entering the league as the No. 53 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, averaging 4.1 points and 1.6 rebounds across 13.1 minutes per contest. He will likely have a stable role in Minnesota's rotation in 2026-27, but he will presumably not be a consistent producer.