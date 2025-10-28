Clark (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Clark is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive game due to a left calf strain. If he's able to suit up, he could see increased minutes due to Anthony Edwards (hamstring) being sidelined. Clark has averaged 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 15.0 minutes per game in three regular-season appearances thus far.