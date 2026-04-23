Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Downgraded to out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark (illness) is out for Game 3 against the Nuggets on Thursday.
Clark will sit out Thursday after picking up an illness. His absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the Minnesota rotation considering he wasn't deployed off the bench in either of the first two games of the series.
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