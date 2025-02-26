Minnesota will convert Clark's two-way contract to a two-year, standard contract, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Clark has emerged as a reliable rotation player for Minnesota, averaging 6.9 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 44 percent from beyond the arc in 11 February outings. With Clark occupying a standard roster spot, the Timberwolves will be signing Bones Hyland to a two-way contract.