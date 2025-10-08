Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Won't return Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark won't return to Tuesday's preseason game against the Pacers due to neck spasms, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Clark bumped heads with an opposing player near the end of the second quarter but remained in the game until the end of the half. However, he was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game. The 23-year-old swingman will finish with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across eight minutes. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Knicks.
