Nowell racked up 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 14 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 win over Philadelphia.

Nowell was able to make a solid contribution on offense despite playing just 14 minutes in the contest, knocking down three of four field goal attempts for eight points in the first half before adding another five points in the fourth quarter on 2-of-3 shooting from the field. The Minnesota guard shot 71.4 percent from the field in the contest, which marked his best shooting performance of the season and he's continuing to provide solid offensive production in limited minutes for the Wolves this season.