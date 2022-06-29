Nowell had his $1.93 million team option picked up by the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

In his third season with the team, Nowell saw slightly decreased minutes during 2021-22 compared to 2020-21, but he still averaged 8.5 points, 2.1 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 15.7 minutes per game. It appears he'll be back with Minnesota again for 2022-23 barring any changes during free agency, so he'll likely retain his role as a primary backup to Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell in the Wolves' backcourt.