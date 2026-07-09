Timberwolves' Joan Beringer: Double-doubles in SL win

Beringer produced 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Thursday's 105-92 Summer League win over the Pelicans.

Beringer started at power forward and turned in a solid all-around performance in Minnesota's Las Vegas Summer League opener. The 19-year-old big man finished third on the Timberwolves in scoring while leading all players in rebounds and blocks. With Julius Randle and Naz Reid out of the picture, Beringer has the opportunity to carve out a much more significant role in his second season in the Association.