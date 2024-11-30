Randle registered 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 93-92 victory over the Clippers.
This was the first time Randle failed to reach the 20-point threshold since Nov. 12, when he also scored a season-low 11 points in a loss to the Trail Blazers. However, the veteran forward salvaged his fantasy output with his third double-double of the campaign. Randle has settled well into the Timberwolves' offensive scheme and is averaging 20.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest across his last 10 appearances.
