Anderson (back) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's clash with the Pacers, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The fact that Anderson is being considered at all is an upgrade from the previous contest when he was ruled out on the initial injury report. If he misses another game, Taurean Prince and Naz Reid are candidates to see some additional minutes again.
