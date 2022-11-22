Anderson (back) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Pacers.
Anderson missed Monday's game versus the Heat due to back spasms. If Anderson cannot play Wednesday, his next opportunity to return will be Friday's game against Charlotte. Taurean Prince and Naz Reid could see additional action if he can't suit up.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Strong all-around game in win•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Returns to bench against Suns•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Balanced performance in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Productive in starting role•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Starting in place of Gobert•