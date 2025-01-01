Conley amassed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 113-105 loss to the Thunder.

Conley bounced back from a couple of subpar showings, as he had scored three points and five points, respectively, in tight wins over the Rockets and Spurs. This 16-point outing matched his best scoring mark of the campaign. However, he's scored in double digits just three times over his last nine outings, so his fantasy upside remains extremely low across all formats.