Conley (rest) is available for Monday's game against the Pacers.

Conley sat out Sunday's game against Utah during the first half of the club's back-to-back set, but he's no longer listed on the injury report. The veteran guard is averaging 11.4 points, 4.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers over his last five appearances.

