Conley (rest) is available for Monday's game against the Pacers.
Conley sat out Sunday's game against Utah during the first half of the club's back-to-back set, but he's no longer listed on the injury report. The veteran guard is averaging 11.4 points, 4.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers over his last five appearances.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Won't play Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Modest production Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Available against Miami•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Will be rested Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Perfect showing from line in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Cleared to play Friday•