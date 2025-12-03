Dillingham recorded zero points (0-2 FG), two rebounds and two assists over seven minutes during Tuesday's 149-142 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

Dillingham has been a non-factor this season, failing to have any sort of tangible impact on either end of the floor. He failed to score for the third time in the past five games, playing limited minutes off the bench. In 19 appearances, he has averaged just 3.9 points and 1.9 assists in 10.3 minutes per game, leaving him well outside the top 350 in standard leagues.