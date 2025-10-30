Dillingham logged eight points (4-8 FG), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 loss to the Lakers.

Making his third appearance of the campaign, Dillingham had his best game by a mile with multiple season-high marks. He was buried on the depth chart to open the season, but now it seems like he's pulling ahead of Bones Hyland. With Anthony Edwards (hamstring) sidelined, Dillingham certainly has a path to earn a larger role.