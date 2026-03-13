Dillingham registered 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 29 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 142-130 loss to the Lakers.

The second-year guard is beginning to find his footing with the Bulls. Dillingham has played 20-plus minutes with the second unit in seven of the last nine games, and Thursday's seven dimes tied his season high, while the 12 points represented his best scoring effort since he popped for 16 on Feb. 11 in Boston. Thursday was also the first time during that nine-game stretch he shot at least 50 percent from the floor, however, and during that span he's averaging 6.2 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 boards, 0.8 and 0.7 threes in 20.4 minutes on 32.9 percent FG shooting.