Dillingham (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Dillingham will miss a fourth straight game due to a sprained right ankle. Minnesota will continue to lean on Mike Conley and Donte DiVincenzo to lead the way at the point guard position, with superstar Anthony Edwards also helping take on some of the floor general duties Friday.
