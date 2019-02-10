Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Remains without timetable

Covington (ankle) remains without a timetable for a return, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.

Covington is reportedly in the "light running and light shooting" stage of his rehab from an ankle bruise but still remains without a timeline for a possible return. Bearing any major turnarounds, Covington will likely miss his 12th straight matchup Tuesday against the Clippers.

