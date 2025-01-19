Gobert is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right ankle sprain.

Gobert is a new addition to the injury report with an ankle problem, and the questionable tag suggests the Timberwolves will decide on his status closer to Monday's 2:30 p.m. tipoff. If Gobert can't go, then Naz Reid would likely move to the starting lineup alongside Julius Randle in the frontcourt. Gobert is averaging 10.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this season.