Milton has agreed on a two-year, $10 million deal with Minnesota, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Milton spent his first five seasons with the 76ers. He averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds 3.2 assists and 0.7 triples across 20.6 minutes in 76 games this past season. With Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards locked in as the Timberwolves starting backcourt, Milton will compete with the likes of Jordan McLaughlin, Jaylen Nowell and Nickeil Alexander-Walker for minutes providing depth.