Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Sprains ankle, X-rays negative

Jones suffered a high left ankle sprain Tuesday against the 76ers, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. His X-rays returned negative.

Jones seems to have avoided anything serious, though it's certainly a possibility he will miss time. The Timberwolves' next game is Friday against the Spurs, so Jones will have some time to recover. More information should emerge in the coming days.

