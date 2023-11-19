Simons (thumb) conducted on-court drills Sunday with no splint or cast on his surgically repaired right thumb, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Simons remains 2-3 weeks away from returning to action after suffering a torn UCL in his right thumb in late October. The 24-year-old continues ramping up and appears on track with the long end of his initial 4-6 week recovery timeline.