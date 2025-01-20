Simons (elbow) is questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Heat.
Simons missed the second leg of Portland's back-to-back set Sunday against the Bulls, and the guard remains day-to-day. If Simons is unable to suit up, Scoot Henderson will likely remain heavily involved -- Henderson put up 25 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, two steals and three triples across 38 minutes Sunday.
