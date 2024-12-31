Simons ended Monday's 125-103 loss to the 76ers with 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes.

The Blazers looked completely overmatched in this loss Monday, but Simons delivered a solid fantasy output despite the team's struggles. This was the fifth time he reached the 20-point mark over his last eight games, and while Portland has gone 3-5 over that stretch, Simons has managed to average 20.1 points, 6.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Simons has been one of the few silver linings for the Blazers from a fantasy perspective this season.