Ayton closed with 31 points (12-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds and one block across 40 minutes during Thursday's 105-93 loss to the Knicks.

Ayton was dominant down low and made his presence felt on both ends of the court, but his contributions were not enough to lift Portland to victory here. Ayton has been on an absolute tear lately, and aside from recording seven straight double-doubles -- which have come despite a five-game absence in between -- he's also averaging 29.0 points and 16.8 rebounds per game since the beginning of March.